Contracts awarded for converting 1K diesel-powered government buses to CNG in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Transport department has issued work orders to convert 1,000 diesel buses into compressed natural gas (CNG)-compatible vehicles. The contracts, valued around Rs 78 crore, have been awarded to three companies at an average cost of Rs 7.8 lakh per bus, with the work to be completed within a year.

Of the total, Mumbai-based Eco Fuel Systems Limited has been assigned the conversion of 850 buses, while the remaining 150 will be handled by two other firms. Among the 1,000 buses, MTC will convert 240. Of these, 120 will be attached to the Ambattur depot and another 120 to the upcoming Varatharajapuram depot near Mudichur along the Outer Ring Road. Both depots will operate exclusively with CNG-powered fleets. The remaining 760 buses, operated by TNSTC, will also undergo conversion.

To support the initiative, MTC and TNSTC will establish CNG fuel stations at their respective depots. According to official estimates, mofussil buses are expected to recover the conversion cost within 9-10 months, while town buses may take 13-14 months. Only buses with a residual operational life of five to seven years have been selected for retrofitting.