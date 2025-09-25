Cuddalore collector meets political parties on polling station reorganisation, electoral roll revision

CUDDALORE: A consultation meeting on the Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls - 2026 and reorganisation of polling stations was held at the District Collectorate conference hall under the chairmanship of District Election Officer and District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar.

During the meeting, the draft polling station list related to the reorganization of polling stations was released by the District Election Officer and Collector.

The Collector said, “Following the instructions of the Election Commission of India, special intensive revision of the electoral roll in Cuddalore district has commenced. January 1, 2026, is considered as the qualifying date, and the process is based on the 2002 electoral roll. Enumeration forms will soon be distributed house-to-house by polling station-level officers. Polling station officers are comparing the 2002 electoral roll with the electoral roll published on January 6, 2025.”

He added, “As per Election Commission guidelines, polling stations with more than 1,200 voters will be split. Existing polling stations may undergo changes in location, building, or name if required. All electoral registration officers have been instructed to reorganize polling stations accordingly.”

The meeting was attended by District Superintendent of Police S Jeyakumar, District Revenue Officer M Rajasekaran, district-level and assembly constituency electoral registration officers, and accredited political party representatives.