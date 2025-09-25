Dy CM Udhayanidhi inspects stadium ahead of hockey world cup

MADURAI: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for sports development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday inspected the racecourse stadium, where a few matches of FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, scheduled to be held from November 28 to December 10. Chennai is co-hosting the event.

The hockey ground is being renovated at a cost of Rs 9.47 crore. The swimming pool located inside the stadium complex is being renovated at Rs 12.50 crore. Udhayanidhi interacted with para-athletes before inspecting the venue being constructed for them at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi said this is the first time Madurai has been selected to host an international sports event. A total of 29 teams are expected to participate.

When asked about students from other states participating in the Chief Minister’s Trophy events, the minister said statehood of students is not a concern if they are studying in TN. “If a player has the talent, they can definitely play the game,” he said.

Responding to a query if action would be taken against Madurai mayor in the alleged property tax scam case, he said CM MK Stalin would take appropriate action. Udhayanidhi also inspected the construction of 195 houses under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme in Tennur village.

Ministers P Moorthy, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Collector KJ Praveen Kumar, and Corporation Commissioner Chitra Vijayan were present.