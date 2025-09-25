Foundation laid for Rs 16.75 crore high-level bridge across Kedilam River

CUDDALORE: Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare MRK Panneerselvam on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a high-level bridge across the Kedilam river between Otteri and Billali in Cuddalore district. The project is estimated to cost Rs 16.75 crore. District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar attended the function.

Speaking at the event, Panneerselvam said, “Through schemes such as the Chief Minister’s Rural Road Development Scheme, Integrated and Part-II Revenue Scheme, and the Anaithu Grama Anna Marumalarchi Thittam, rural roads are being upgraded and expanded to match those in developed cities.”

He added, “In the Otteri region, during monsoon seasons, crossing the Kedilam river has been very difficult and risky due to heavy water flow. To fulfill the long-pending demand of the people, the bridge construction has been initiated under the Integrated and Part-II Revenue Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 16.75 crore. This also fulfills the election promise given to the people of this area.”