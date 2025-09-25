Four-year-old boy rescued within two hours of abduction in TN's Gudiyatham

VELLORE: Police rescued a four-year-old boy abducted in broad daylight from his house in Gudiyatham, Vellore, on Wednesday, within two hours, from Madhanur, Tirupattur. According to Gudiyatham Town Police, the incident occurred around 12 pm in front of the boy’s house in Pavala Street, Kamatchi Amman Pettai, Gudiyatham. Yogesh, the boy, is a pre-KG student at a nearby private school. On Wednesday, Yogesh went home with his father, Venu, a software engineer, to have lunch.

According to the CCTV footage, a white car with a Karnataka registration number stops near the house. Venu and Yogesh are seen getting off their bike and entering the house. Moments later, a man wearing a helmet gets out of the car. He enters the house, throws chilly powder on Venu’s face, and flees with Yogesh. Venu, unable to open his eyes, runs after the kidnapper and the car. The kidnapper escapes in the speeding car.

Seven special teams formed under Vellore SP A Myilvaganan’s leadership launched a search operation. At around 2 pm, police received tip-off that Yogesh was found abandoned on the Madhanur NH in Tirupattur. The special police team safely rescued Yogesh and handed him to his parents.

SP Myilvaganan told presspersons, “Two DSPs and five inspectors were part of the seven special teams. Police in neighbouring districts—Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram, and Krishnagiri—were alerted. Intensive checks were carried out at toll plazas and exit routes to other states. As a result, we safely rescued the boy.” The cops are on the lookout for the kidnappers. Sources said initial investigations by the police revealed the number plate on the car to be fake.