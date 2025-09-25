Headmistress transferred as TVK cadre cleaning school clip goes viral

KARUR: A government school headmistress was transferred on Tuesday over students’ complaints of poor hygiene on campus, the district chief educational officer (CEO) said. Sources, however, said her transfer follows a video showing some youth, claiming to be TVK cadre, cleaning the school campus which has been shared widely on social media.

The headmistress of the government higher secondary school in Thennilai, Sujatha Syamala, has now been transferred to Kulithalai.

According to sources, a group of youth from the locality had approached Sujatha seeking permission to clean the school campus, which was overrun with thorny bushes. With her consent, the youth carried out the work using an earthmover.

Later, they uploaded a video of the clean-up, claiming that the work had been undertaken on behalf of the TVK. The video was widely shared online.

Following this, Karur CEO Selvamani conducted an inquiry with the headmistress.

Citing that no political party should be permitted to carry out such activities without prior approval from district-level officials, the department ordered her transfer to the government girls’ higher secondary school in Kulithalai, sources said.

District-level education officials maintained that the transfer was in response to complaints from students, who had accused Sujatha of failing to ensure hygiene on the campus.