IGCMRI Principal, faculty and student under probe over caste-based abuse of nursing student

PUDUCHERRY: A second year nursing student filed a complaint with the National Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) against the principal of the Nursing college attached to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI), Dr Pramila Tamilvanan, three faculty members, and a student over the alleged assault and caste-based abuse at the institution’s Kathirkamam campus.

Following the complaint filed by E Sriram, a Dalit student, the commission directed the IGMCRI administration to conduct an internal inquiry. The probe led to the suspension of the student accused of assault and the transfer of a faculty member back to hospital duties.

Sources said the administration is preparing to submit its investigation report to the National SC/ST commission today or tomorrow.

Once submitted, the PCR Cell police will take action with regard to registration of a case based on the report.

Meanwhile, the suspended student allegedly put up a social media post claiming to have attempted suicide on Tuesday, but officials denied the claim. The commission is closely monitoring the case to ensure accountability and justice for the affected student.