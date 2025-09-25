Irular tribal people rescued from bonded labour in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: Nine members of Irular tribe from Chengalpattu were rescued from bonded labour at a chicken farm near Marakkanam taluk in Villupuram district on Wednesday.

Tindivanam sub-collector Aakash received a petition about three families suffering brutal physical assault while working as bonded labourers at two private chicken farms located at Vaidapakkam in Siruvadi panchayat and Puliyanur in Vellimedupettai panchayat, official sources said.

Acting on the petition, the officials raided the two farms and rescued nine members belonging to three families, native of Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram districts, sources added.

It was alleged that one year ago the people had taken a loan of Rs 30,000 from the farm owners and agreed to work as bonded labourers for a daily wage of Rs 500. However, they have been verbally abused and physically assaulted multiple times in the due course but were unable to escape, sources claimed.

Members of a bonded labourers eradication organisation received information on the issue and they submitted the petition to the officials. Tahsildar of Tindivanam, Marakkanam, Tindivanam labour sub-inspector, along with revenue officials and police visited the spot and rescued the people from there, officials said.

The rescued individuals were taken for a health checkup at the government hospital in Tindivanam and handed over the release order. They were then sent to their respective native, officials added.