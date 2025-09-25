Karur MP Jothimani slams Senthil Balaji for ‘poaching’ Congress workers, calls it breach of alliance dharma

CHENNAI: Emphasising that alliances must rest on mutual respect and trust, Karur MP Jothimani on Wednesday hit out at former minister Senthil Balaji for allegedly poaching Congress functionaries, terming it “blatant disrespect” towards a DMK ally.

The remarks came after Balaji posted on Facebook that Karur town Congress mahila wing president S Kavitha has joined the DMK in his presence.

Jothimani wrote on X, “Alliance dharma must work both ways. How are we to understand it when a DMK district secretary, who is also a former minister, publicly humiliates the Congress like this? In the name of alliance, we can never accept such disrespect. This is not the first time such incidents have happened.”

It may be recalled that TNCC mahila wing state president Haseena Syed later clarified that the woman Balaji referred to did not hold any official post in the party. Following the clarification, Balaji deleted his earlier post.