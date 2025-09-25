Lecturers warned over lapses in collecting fines from students in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Three lecturers at the Government Arts and Science College in Aruppukottai were issued a warning by a senior official of Madurai Kamaraj University for irregularities in collecting fines from students who lacked the required attendance to appear for the exams.

In August this year, a group of third-year Tamil Literature students submitted a petition to Collector NO Sukhaputra, alleging misconduct by three guest lecturers who were part of the exam committee and collected fine inside the exam hall from students with attendance deficit.

The students stated that during April 2024-2025 semester exams, despite having sufficient attendance, they were threatened and forced to pay fine of Rs 600 each. However, no receipts were issued. The students further stated that they had lodged a complaint with the principal in July, but no action was taken.

Based on the petition, the district collector ordered an inquiry. University officials who conducted the probe confirmed that the students were liable to pay the fine but pointed out lapses in procedure.

“As per protocol, students with attendance shortages must be notified in advance, and fine should be collected through the professor and HoD concerned, and principal. In this case, the system was not followed, and the lecturers delayed depositing the fine amount with the university,” an official said on condition of anonymity.