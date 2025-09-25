Milk dealers’ body files complaint against Aavin for not passing on GST cut benefits to consumers

CHENNAI: Two days after Aavin announced that it would not reduce the prices of its milk products despite the recent GST cut, the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association (TNMDEWA) lodged a complaint against the public sector cooperative federation on Wednesday.

The complaint was addressed to the principal commissioner (Chennai North), GST Council, Chennai, and handed over to additional commissioner Lokanath Reddy.

In his petition, SA Ponnusamy, president of TNMDEWA, said several dairies and companies — including Ponlait (Puducherry), Milma (Kerala), Nandini (Karnataka), Amul, and private players like Milky Mist — have passed on the GST benefits to consumers.

They reduced the prices of ghee by up to Rs 50 per litre, butter by Rs 30, cheese by Rs 40, paneer by Rs 25, and ice cream by Rs 5. Ponnusamy alleged that Aavin and a few other private diaries have not reduced rates, despite a GST circular warning of anti-profiteering action against those failing to cut prices.