PMK founder Ramadoss announces statewide protest in December for 10.5% reservation

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss announced that a protest demanding 10.5% internal reservation will be held in the first week of December with the participation of youth under 30 years of age.

A consultation meeting of Vanniyar Sangam district presidents, district secretaries, and state administrators was held at Thailapuram near Tindivanam in Villupuram district under the leadership of Ramadoss. Vanniyar Sangam state president PPT Arulmozhi, PMK general secretary Murali Shankar, treasurer Syed Mansoor Hussain, and other senior functionaries attended.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ramadoss said, “Based on the decision, a large-scale protest will be organized by Vanniyar Sangam in the first week of December. Only those below 30 years of age, including students and youth, will participate. Those above 30 will support the protest by providing assistance and arranging transport facilities.”

He said that a protest committee has been formed to plan the agitation. The committee includes honorary president GK Mani, Vanniyar Sangam state president PT Arulmozhi, Thirukachur Arumugam, Karur Bhaskaran, and Salem R Arul. He added that the protest will be held only in the district headquarters.