Rangaraj case: Crizildaa says she’s fighting for her unborn baby

CHENNAI: Fashion designer Joy Crizildaa, who has been embroiled in a dispute with her former partner, celebrity chef Madhampatti Rangaraj, and has lodged a criminal complaint against him, told the Madras High Court she has been fighting for her life and the rights of her unborn child.

The submission was made before Justice N Senthilkumar by her counsel S Prabhakaran on Wednesday, in the civil suits and applications filed by Madhampatti Thangavelu Hospitality Pvt Ltd seeking to issue a gag order restraining her from linking Madhampatti Pakasala with the matrimonial issue.

The counsel said Crizildaa has neither made any statements damaging the image of the company nor about its commercial activities and transactions or appealed to its customers to stay away from placing orders. “Nowhere in her statements has she made any comments about the company or its activity. She has been fighting for her life and the rights of the unborn child,” Prabhakaran said.

Senior counsel PS Raman, appearing for the company, submitted that Crizildaa is at liberty to initiate criminal action against Rangaraj, but she cannot drag the name of the company in the issue, resulting in loss of business.

After the arguments were completed, Justice Senthilkumar reserved the orders.