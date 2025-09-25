Sivaganga custodial death: CBI gets six more weeks to complete probe

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras HC on Wednesday granted six more weeks to the CBI to complete investigation into the custodial torture and death of temple guard B Ajithkumar (29)and a connected theft case.

While hearing a batch of petitions relating to the case last month, the CBI informed the court that chargesheet has been filed and investigation is pending, awaiting reports from the Central Forensic Science Laboratories in New Delhi and Hyderabad, which were necessary to ascertain the involvement of higher officials or any other person in the case.

On Wednesday, the CBI filed a status report stating that investigation is in full swing. Citing that the CFSL reports are yet to be received, the agency sought three more months to complete the investigation. However, a bench of justices Anita Sumanth and C Kumarappan gave six weeks time to complete probe.

The matter was adjourned to November 6. Advocate Henri Tiphagne, who represented the victim’s family, contended that the lower court has not yet furnished the copies of FIR, chargesheet and other documents to the family.

Pointing out that the documents were crucial for the family to defend the case, he requested a direction in this regard. Since the application has been numbered, the judges said it could be processed as per procedure.