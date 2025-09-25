TN partners with Relux to add 500 EV stations

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) has partnered with Relux Electric, one of India’s leading EV charging infrastructure providers, to roll out 500 new charging stations across the state — a move aimed at cementing Tamil Nadu’s position as a hub for electric mobility.

Under the agreement, TNGECL and Relux will carry out a feasibility study to identify suitable government-owned land parcels for the chargers. The project is intended to boost EV adoption, cut carbon emissions and make charging more accessible in both urban and semi-urban centres.

“This collaboration between the state and Relux comes at the right time to accelerate EV adoption in Tamil Nadu,” said Karthikeyan S, managing director of Relux Electric.

The initiative is part of TNGECL’s wider plan to expand Tamil Nadu’s EV network in collaboration with municipal bodies, bus depots and other public agencies.

The state currently has around 1,300 charging stations, and is developing a digital map to help drivers locate nearby chargers. TNGECL also plans to create dedicated EV hubs with public-friendly amenities — a move designed to remove range anxiety and support the state’s long-term target of cleaner, more sustainable transport.