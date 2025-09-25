Two new social justice hostels to come up in Madurai

MADURAI: The Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department is constructing two new social justice hostels for boys and girls, at Chokkikulam and the Race Course areas, through the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing & Development Corporation (TAHDCO). The combined project cost is estimated at Rs 27.09 crore.

Currently, the girl’s hostel functions at Chokkikulam and the boys’ hostel at the Race Course area. Both facilities, built nearly 20 years ago, are still operational but lack sufficient space and modern amenities. To meet the growing demand and ensure better living conditions, the department has taken up construction of new hostels.

The new girls’ hostel is being built at a cost of Rs 16 crore, while the boys’ hostel is being constructed for Rs 11.09 crore. Each hostel will accommodate up to 250 students and include attached toilets, bathrooms, and modern infrastructure. “These new hostels aim to provide safe and quality accommodation for students from Adi Dravidar and Tribal communities, ensuring access to education and overall well-being,” said district social justice and tribal welfare officer M Ramakrishnan.

He added that the facilities would serve students from schools, colleges, polytechnics, and ITIs across the city. The girls’ hostel at Chokkikulam is set for inauguration on October 6, while the boys’ hostel will follow soon after completion.