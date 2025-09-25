Vulture conservationists welcome new guidelines on carcass disposal

COIMBATORE: The forest department's new guidelines in disposing of the carcasses of wild animals and advocating for the natural decomposition received praise from Saving Asia's Vultures from Extinction (SAVE) and city-based NGO Arulagam.

The forest department has recognised that burying or burning wild animal carcasses affects the food supply for vultures and other scavengers, and Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation has issued fresh guidelines as so many carcasses are unnecessarily disposed of, often at great expense or further detriment to the environment.

As per the new guidelines, wild animals that have been infected with anthrax or other communicable diseases should be incinerated, and the carcasses of wild animals found in a waterbody or human-dominated areas would be shifted to open areas near scavenger habitats.

"After leaving the carcass as for the natural process to take over, monitoring will be done using CCTVs or drones," the guideline said.