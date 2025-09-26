3,265 special buses on Ayudha Pooja holidays in TN

CHENNAI: The transport department on Thursday announced that SETC and TNSTC will operate 3,265 special buses to meet increasing demand during Ayudha Pooja and extended school holidays.

As per a release, 675 special services will be operated from Kilambakkam (CMBT) on Friday to Tiruchy, Tiruvannamalai, Kumbakonam, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Thoothukudi, Coimbatore, Salem and Erode. This will be followed by 565 additional buses on Saturday, 190 on Monday, and 885 on Tuesday.

From CMBT, 215 special services will run to Velankanni, Tiruvannamalai, Hosur, Nagapattinam, and other destinations on September 26 and 27, while 185 buses will be operated on September 29 and 30. In addition, around 300 special buses will be operated outside Chennai from Bengaluru, Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore to various parts of Tamil Nadu.

For the return journey, additional services from the delta and southern districts to Chennai and Bengaluru will be scheduled based on demand. The release stated that 22,735 tickets have been booked for Friday, 14,415 for Saturday, 11,908 for Monday.