80 TN villages keep Sangam literary works ‘deer’ to their heart

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Dearest are the deer to the people in the state, for they have named their villages after the animal, with many a nomenclature having its root in 2,000-year-old Sangam literary works.

Ask Sivaranjani Velmurugan from the Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation, she would say as many as 80 villages across TN have been named after various deer and antelope species mentioned in the Sangam works, including Madurai Kaanji, Kurunthogai, Kalithogai, and Agananooru.

Elaborating, the 25-year-old archaeology researcher with a master’s degree in Tamil Literature says Iralai aka Karumaan, Pulvaai, Murukkumaan (blackbuck), Maraiyan (Boselaphus tragocamelus/Nilgai), Uzhaimaan (Axis Axis/chital), and Kadamaan (Rusa Unicolor)/sambar), which all features in the Sangam works get mirrored in the names of the 80 villages, including Kadamankulam in Dindigul, S Maraikulam and Maraiyur in Virudhunagar, Murukkankuttai in Dharmapuri, Karumapuram in Salem, and Uzhaiyur in Ramanathapuram.

Tracing back the origin of Pulvaikulam, Pulvaikarai, and Pulvaaipatti in Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts, the researcher says the villages are named after Pulvaai antelope. “Pul in Tamil could be translated as grass in English. Once, the present arid region of Ramanathapuram was replete with grasslands, and thus the names,” she says, adding on the other hand, no village in the state is named after Navvi (Gazella Benetti), which also features in Sangam literature, as the deer species is rare in Tamil Nadu.