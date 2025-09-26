Aadhaar camps in government schools across TN stalled

COIMBATORE: As the Aadhaar Enrolment Camp (AEC) initiated by the School Education Department last year has been stalled this academic year, lakhs of students at government schools across the state are unable to use Aadhaar-related services.

Official sources said the school education department allegedly did not renew its MoU with the Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT) as an agency empanelled by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), to carry out new Aadhaar enrolments and corrections for students in schools. When the programme was launched, the School Education Department had signed an MoU with ELCOT on the basis that it must be renewed every year, sources added.

A high school headmaster in Coimbatore told TNIE that School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi launched the scheme in Coimbatore on February 23, 2024.

"The department procured 770 Aadhaar enrolment machines from ELCOT, following which ELCOT agents visited schools to carry out new enrolments and corrections in students' Aadhaar cards. Students enrolled and received new Aadhaar cards, which they used to open bank accounts to receive scholarships. In addition, various corrections were carried out after verifying students' official documents. Additionally, the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) for children aged between 5 and 7, and for students aged between 15 and 17 at government schools, was carried out in schools last year," he said.