Area under paddy farming rises in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Farmers urged the Dharmapuri district administration to take steps to open the paddy procurement centres in Harur and Naripalli in view of the surge in paddy cultivation in the region.

Paddy cultivation is expected to increase from 20,000 hectares to 25,000 ha in the district, said farmers.

Many farmers in Harur and Pappireddipatti have cultivated paddy expecting good rainfall in the upcoming northeast monsoon season. This coupled with the availability of water sources in these taluks has resulted in a surge in the cultivated area.

Speaking to TNIE, S Rajendiran, a farmer from Harur, said, "This year Harur and Pappireddipatti taluks have good water reserves as the storage in tanks went up since last year's Cyclone Fengal. The ground water recharge too improved. Also many farmers have moved to paddy cultivation owing to the difficulties in sugarcane and tapioca cultivation. As a result the area under paddy cultivation went up."

Another farmer, K Srinivasan said, "Data show an increase in cultivation of paddy over the years. This year about 5,000 more hectares has come under paddy cultivation which is found more profitable than other crops. It only requires 120 days. As even normal rice varieties fetch about Rs 25,000 per tonne farmers are opting for paddy cultivation. This has also led to off-season cropping, thus expanding the cultivated area."

Officials in the Agriculture department in Harur said, "While there is a surge in paddy cultivation it does not warrant opening of procurement centres. About 17 tonnes of paddy should be brought to the centres per day. But we do not meet the requirements."