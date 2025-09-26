BJP’s state president Nagenthran meets former minister Shanmugam in Tindivanam

VILLUPURAM: BJP’s Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran on Thursday visited the residence of AIADMK MP and former minister C Ve Shanmugam in Tindivanam. The meeting lasted for over an hour and has sparked speculation in political circles with just seven months left for the Assembly elections.

Preparations within the AIADMK–BJP alliance have gathered pace in recent weeks. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi recently, followed by consultations between the BJP central leadership and Nagenthran.

At the same time, Shanmugam had openly criticised former minister KA Sengottaiyan, who had suggested readmitting expelled members into the party. Addressing a party event in Villupuram, he said, “Some are saying AIADMK should reunite. But those who betrayed the party were removed. Who are you to demand their re-entry?”

Against this backdrop, Nagenthran’s visit to Shanmugam’s residence has drawn attention. Shanmugam, regarded as a close aide of EPS after SP Velumani and Thangamani, is said to play a key role as the AIADMK leader’s link with the BJP’s central leadership.