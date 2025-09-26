Centre clears Rs 436 crore flyover project for Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The union government has sanctioned a Rs 436.18-crore flyover in Puducherry to ease traffic congestion between Rajiv Gandhi Square and Indira Gandhi Square. The project, fully funded by the centre, will also provide links to the new bus stand and Villupuram Road.

Public Works Minister K Lakshminarayanan, who had sought assistance from Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, announced the approval on Thursday.

According to officials, the 3.8-km-long flyover will begin 430 metres south of Indira Gandhi Square and end 620 metres north of Rajiv Gandhi Square along the East Coast Road. The structure will have a 1,150-metre main stretch with a width of 20.5 metres. At Indira Gandhi Square, the plan includes a 17-metre inner circle and an 11-metre-wide elevated circle.

Two connecting arms are also proposed: an 853-metre, 9-metre-wide stretch from Indira Gandhi Square to the new bus stand on the east, and a 300-metre connector to Villupuram Road.

The estimate includes Rs 12.81 crore for maintenance, which the construction company will handle for 10 years, leaving no additional financial burden on the Puducherry government.

Work is scheduled to begin in December after the tender process and will be completed within 30 months.

On behalf of Chief Minister N Rangasamy and the Puducherry government, Minister Lakshminarayanan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for extending full financial support.