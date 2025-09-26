Chennai office campus in Porur sold for Rs 2,550 crore

CHENNAI: A 2.4 million sqft office campus in Porur, Chennai, has been sold for nearly Rs 2,550 crore in one of the biggest property deals in the city this year. The buyer is Prime Offices Fund (PRIME), a commercial real estate fund managed by Nuvama Asset Management and Cushman & Wakefield Management Private Limited (NCW). The deal involves a 100% buyout of the campus from Singapore-based Keppel’s real estate division and marks PRIME’s second acquisition.

The campus is a LEED Platinum-rated, fully leased development that houses global capability centres and leading tech firms. Located along one of Chennai’s most sought-after office corridors, it offers modern infrastructure, campus-style amenities and good connectivity to nearby residential and commercial hubs.

“This second acquisition under PRIME is a strong validation of our strategy,” said Gaurav Puri, chief investment officer at NCW. “Chennai continues to attract global companies, and Porur is a micro-market with strong long-term growth potential.”