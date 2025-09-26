DMK alliance will win Assembly polls, says Former TNCC president Alagiri

CUDDALORE: Former TNCC president KS Alagiri on Thursday asserted that the DMK alliance would secure victory in the forthcoming Assembly elections, claiming that those who align with the AIADMK are in a weak position.

Addressing reporters in Chidambaram, Alagiri criticised the BJP government’s handling of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). “Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have claimed that reduction of GST rates is a great revolution. Today, the tax rate has been reduced from four to two slabs, and the Prime Minister has said this will save Rs 2.5 lakh crore annually. But in the past eight years, the BJP government announced four types of high tax slabs and collected Rs 55 lakh crore from the people. It was not any other government that increased taxes, it was the BJP. Now they say they have reduced it and that it benefits people. Why did they not reduce it for eight years? They deceived the people for eight years and have reduced it now only for elections,” he said.

Recalling that the GST Bill was introduced during the UPA regime, Alagiri noted, “When Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister and P Chidambaram was Finance Minister, the Bill was debated day and night. At that time, GST was projected as a single, simple tax. But the BJP opposed it in the Rajya Sabha. If they had supported it then, India would have had a uniform tax system. After coming to power, the BJP introduced the same GST, and the Congress accepted it with amendments in the interest of the nation and economic growth. But the BJP imposed higher slabs under GST, which affected common people.”