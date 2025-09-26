‘Embrace AI, but not at the cost of natural intelligence’

CHENNAI: Artificial intelligence must be seen as a tool and not be allowed to surpass natural intelligence, said Ami Upadhyay, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, while addressing the convocation of Tamil Nadu Open University in Chennai on Thursday. “AI is everywhere, but remember, the original remains original forever. AI can never surpass natural intelligence,” Upadhyay told graduating students.

The V-C said a truly Viksit Bharat must go beyond infrastructure to include language, literature, heritage and values. “Atmanirbharta is not just about patents, but about reclaiming our knowledge systems,” she asserted.

Governor RN Ravi conferred degrees on students. However, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan and secretary P Shankar skipped the ceremony. “Due to the ongoing tussle between the governor and the government, the minister, for the past two convocations, has been skipping the ceremony in order to avoid sharing the stage with the governor,” said a university official.

A total of 7,972 students received degrees at the event.