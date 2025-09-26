Family opposing inter-caste marriage tries to abduct newlywed girl in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Sulur police in Coimbatore district have arrested seven persons, including a family of five, for allegedly attempting to abduct a newlywed woman opposing her inter-caste marriage. The victim belongs to a dominant community. She married a man from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community in July this year, and they moved to Coimbatore.

The woman’s family, searching for their whereabouts for the last two months, found they were residing in a village near Sulur. On Wednesday evening, the seven persons arrived there and tried to flee with the girl after assaulting her husband. However, with the support of residents, the newlywed woman escaped from the house. The residents informed the police which swiftly swung into action and arrested the seven based on the victim’s complaint.

The victim, *Aarthi (22), is a native of Othapatti in Uttampalayam taluk of Theni district. She fell in love with *Raman (27) of Allinagaram (in the same district) and they married on July 5, 2025, amid opposition from her family. Sources said that her family strongly opposed their relationship as Raman belongs to the SC community.

After marriage, they came to Coimbatore for their safety and stayed in a rented house at Muthugoundanpudur near Sulur on the outskirts of the district. Aarthi joined as a nurse at a private hospital in the city, while Raman started working in a private firm.