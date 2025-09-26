Four Tangedco staff live in quarters and claim HRA, told to pay Rs 30 lakh

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited (TANTRANSCO) has issued notice to four employees of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) to pay a total of Rs 30.6 lakh for availing of house rent allowance (HRA) despite staying in government residential quarters at Pasumalai near Thiruparankundram.

According to sources in TANTRANSCO, an assistant engineer had been residing in the quarters for 15 years while two staff lived there 10 years each and one staff for one year. The issue came to light recently during an audit.

An official from TANTRANSCO (Madurai Division) said, “The staff quarters are reserved for department staff. Since there were vacancies, our officers allowed some staff members of TANGEDCO to stay on a temporary basis, since the facility is located near Madurai city. But some staff members had misused the provision, causing loss. We found that four staff members of the Tangedco (Madurai division) were staying in the quarters without paying any money or rent for several years.”