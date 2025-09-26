Historic arch at Shengottai entrance demolished

TENKASI: The welcome arch at the entrance to Shengottai town, which was constructed during the reign of Travancore kings, was demolished on Thursday after it was declared unsafe by the municipality. Two dwarapalaka statues that were installed on either side of the arch have been shifted to the municipality office.

Municipality officials said the arch was a prominent landmark in the town. “The structure was damaged recently after a minerals-laden truck rammed into it. After discussions, the municipal council resolved to pull down the arch and construct a new one at an estimated cost of Rs 33 lakh,” they added.

Kadayanallur MLA S Krishnamurali, along with AIADMK and BJP councillors, opposed the demolition, but PWD officials maintained that restoration was not feasible. At a consultation meeting on Wednesday, it was decided to replace the damaged arch with a new one, said sources. Prior to the demolition, pujas were performed to the structure on Thursday. The statues of the dwarapalakas were transported by van to the municipal office. The structure was then razed using earth movers.