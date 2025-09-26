Jayalalithaa dropped Senthil Balaji due to corruption: Edappadi K Palaniswami

KARUR: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday said officials supporting corruption of the DMK government will face action when the party comes to power in 2026.

Addressing a meeting as part of his state-wide tour, EPS said, “I warn officials who are hand in glove with the DMK. In 2026, when AIADMK returns to power, all police and other officials who supported the ruling party’s wrong doings will be brought before the law.”

Targeting Karur MLA V Senthil Balaji, Palaniswami said the former cheated voters in RK Nagar by-election by giving inducement of Rs 20 per vote.

Without directly referring to TTV Dhinakaran, EPS said “He (Senthil Balaji) misled him with the promise of making him Chief Minister, made him start a separate party, abducted 18 MLAs from the AIADMK, and eventually abandoned him in the middle of nowhere.”

EPS also accused Balaji of looting Rs 22,000 crore through Tasmac liquor shops. Further, Palaniswami said former CM Jayalalithaa dropped Senthil Balaji from her cabinet because of his misdeeds in the transport department.

“He was involved in several hundred crores worth of corruption in the electricity department as well. Even in the transformer scam, he cannot escape accountability. We will not let him go,” he said.

On illegal sand mining in Karur, EPS said “The DMK government is threatening quarry owners to pay Rs 100 per tonne as bribe. Do not give money out of fear. We will stand by you and support you.” Earlier, campaigning at Vedasandur in Dindigul district,

EPS referred to Supreme Court ruling on TET, and said “Around 1.5 lakh teachers are in deep stress due to the SC ruling. But no remedy is offered. At this juncture, the state government is claiming growth in education level.”