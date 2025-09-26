Madurai court sentences four policemen to 11 years for custodial death of 17-year-old in 2019

MADURAI: The Additional District Court of Madurai on Friday convicted and sentenced four policemen to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment for the custodial torture and death of 17-year-old M Muthu Karthick at SS Colony police station in 2019.

The convicted officers are inspector S Alexraj (55), Special Sub Inspector R Ravichandran (61), Head Constable S Ravichandran (55), and Grade 1 constable C Satheesh Kumar (38). They were found guilty under Sections 343 (wrongful confinement) and 304(II) IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

The judge also directed the CBCID to probe and file charges against three additional policemen who were witnesses in the case—sub inspectors P Kannan and K Prem Chandran (both retired) and inspector M Arunachalam, for allegedly aiding the convicts in destroying evidence. Arunachalam, still in service, has been ordered to be suspended until the completion of the probe.

Disciplinary action has also been recommended against then Superintendent of Police S Rajeshwari for a flawed investigation, and a similar direction was issued to the Director of Medical Education to take action against doctors S Jayakumar and A Sri Latha. Jayakumar had falsely recorded in the accident register that Karthick had no external injuries, while Sri Latha handed over the body to the police without conducting an autopsy.