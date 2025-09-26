Neem cake sale helps Karur co-operative society achieve Rs 2-crore turnover

KARUR: Who would have guessed that a once-struggling cooperative marketing society in Kulithalai, Karur, would not only recover but also manage to achieve a turnover of Rs 2 crore? All thanks to the significant increase in the sales of neem cake in the district within a year.

The sales of neem cake produced by the cooperative department is marketed by the Cooperative Marketing Society. The organic product, used in farming as a natural fertiliser, pest repellent, and soil conditioner, is sold under the brand name, ‘Mullai’, which has become popular among farmers for its high quality.

P Kantharaja, former joint registrar of the cooperative department, Karur, started a neem cake production unit two years ago to distribute high-quality, naturally produced fertilisers that do not harm crops such as paddy, banana and coconut. The aim was also to revive the cooperative marketing society in Kulithalai, Karur.