New ship technology centre launched in Visakhapatnam

CHENNAI: Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday opened a dedicated ship technology centre in Visakhapatnam, stepping up efforts to reduce reliance on foreign designs and to build India among the world’s top ten in the global shipbuilding league by 2030.

The minister inaugurated the Indian Ship Technology Centre (ISTC) during the 10th convocation of the Indian Maritime University (IMU) in Chennai. The centre, located on IMU’s Visakhapatnam campus, is designed as a hub for indigenous ship design, research and skills training, and will act as a single-window service provider for consultancy, training and policy inputs.

“The country is embarking on a new era of maritime excellence,” Sonowal said, citing the government’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047, which seeks to position India as a leading global maritime power.

The launch comes as India attempts to bolster its shipbuilding ecosystem — long hampered by dependence on overseas expertise and limited domestic design capabilities — with new investment and policy support. ISTC is equipped with advanced software and design tools and will work with the industry to accelerate the adoption of new production processes.