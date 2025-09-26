Number of startups in Tamil Nadu shot up to 12,171 under DMK regime

COIMBATORE: The number of startups in Tamil Nadu has increased to 12,171 in the last four-and-a-half years of the DMK regime, said Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises TM Anbarasan here on Thursday.

Out of this 6,063 are owned by women entrepreneurs, he stated while addressing the media in Coimbatore city ahead of the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025 which is scheduled to be held at CODISSIA on October 9 and 10.

"Tamil Nadu was in the last position in the startup ranking during the AIADMK regime with only 2,032 getting registered till 2021. Now the DMK has improved it to the first position and the state was the best performer last year. Other states will definitely be surprised about the Tamil Nadu Global Startup Summit 2025 (TNGSS) in Coimbatore," the Minister said.

"There are 1,600 startups in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Nilgiris, and Erode districts, and 1,000 more will be launched before this financial year ends," added the minister, who was in the city to oversee the preparations for the TNGSS.