Police inspector killed after being run over by rice-loaded van in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: A woman police inspector of Coimbatore city police, was killed in a road accident after being run over by a rice-loaded goods van.

The accident happened at around 4:45 a.m. on Friday on Kamarajar Road between Hope College and Singanallur.

She was rushed to ESI Medical College Hospital for emergency.

The deceased was identified as R Banumathi (52), an inspector of the All-Women Police (AWPS) Coimbatore South Range.

According to the police, the mishap occurred on Friday early morning while travelling with her son. Her son, who drove the bike, tried to overtake a rice-loaded van. The Inspector of Police, who was riding pillion, fell on the road and came under the wheels of a lorry while trying to avoid a collision with a bike that came from the opposite side. The van ran over her legs and she was brought dead to the hospital.

Following her death, the commuters raised concerns over the bad shape of the road for the last several months.