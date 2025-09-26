Post master arrested for swindling Rs 52L from customers in Dindigul

DINDIGUL: The district crime branch police personnel on Wednesday arrested a post master who had allegedly swindled Rs 52 lakh from India Post small savings scheme holders and had gone into hiding in Coimbatore since 2024.

According to police, P Muniyandi (58) worked as postmaster in the K Thummalapatti Post Office near Nilakottai. In 2024, several account holders lodged complaints that money deposited by them in small savings schemes did not reflect in their accounts.

An initial inquiry revealed that Muniyandi had swindled Rs 25,000 from the accounts. Subsequently, top officials of India Post ordered an audit of all accounts.

The audit revealed that he had swindled Rs 52.05 lakhs from the accounts of over 85 customers between 2016-2024. On Wednesday, police arrested Muniyandi in Pollachi.