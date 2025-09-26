Pothole-ridden NH stretch in Vellore a bumpy ride for commuters

VELLORE: A rocky ride is commonplace for commuters travelling on the integral Sankaranpalayam-Sainathapuram stretch, part of the NH 38, in Vellore. On any given day, one finds two-wheelers struggling to navigate the many potholes and craters, with some motorists even falling down and getting injured in the uneven 2-km road. Sources said the road was dug up for underground drainage works recently and not properly levelled afterwards.

The road is part of the NH 38, which connects Vellore to Thoothukudi and is the same road which connects Vellore to major cities like Polur and Arani and to neighbouring districts including Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, and Kancheepuram.

Shajith Anoop, who takes this route to work daily said, "Every day, I hear about at least three to four accidents happening on this route, in which motorists, including the elderly, fall and suffer serious injuries. This road has become unbearable to commute on. I am scared of my own as well as other people's safety, and I want the officials to do something before something terrible happens." He also warned that with the monsoon season upcoming , the ride is going to prove highly risky.