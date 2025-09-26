Pothole-ridden NH stretch in Vellore a bumpy ride for commuters

VELLORE: A rocky ride is commonplace for commuters travelling on the integral Sankaranpalayam-Sainathapuram stretch, part of the NH 38, in Vellore. On any given day, one finds two-wheelers struggling to navigate the many potholes and craters, with some motorists even falling down and getting injured in the uneven 2-km road. Sources said the road was dug up for underground drainage works recently and not properly levelled afterwards.
The road is part of the NH 38, which connects Vellore to Thoothukudi and is the same road which connects Vellore to major cities like Polur and Arani and to neighbouring districts including Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, and Kancheepuram.
Shajith Anoop, who takes this route to work daily said, "Every day, I hear about at least three to four accidents happening on this route, in which motorists, including the elderly, fall and suffer serious injuries. This road has become unbearable to commute on. I am scared of my own as well as other people's safety, and I want the officials to do something before something terrible happens." He also warned that with the monsoon season upcoming , the ride is going to prove highly risky.
According to sources, the road was dug out a month and a half ago, and the condition has been bad ever since then. Post the digging, the road was not properly levelled, leading to its current state.
Shajith said that the 2-km stretch has two petrol bunks, some schools, and the DKM College for Women. "Even the 108 ambulance to the Adukkamparai Government Hospital takes this shorter route so as to reach faster with the patient. It is strange how such a significant stretch is ignored. What is the point of thinking about repairing this road after one person falls, breaks his back, and becomes paralysed?" he asked.
The locals added that when it rains, the condition of the road becomes even worse. At night, they said the risk is higher, and every other day, there is a traffic jam too.
When contacted, Joint Engineer for Zone 3 of Vellore Corporation told TNIE that the underground drainage (UGD) work is going on in that stretch till Arani. Once it is completed, the new road will be laid, he added.