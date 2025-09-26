Puducherry introduces Holistic Progress Card in government schools

PUDUCHERRY: The Education Department has rolled out the Holistic Progress Card (HPC), a new system of assessment aimed at providing a comprehensive picture of each child’s growth and development in government schools across all four regions of the Union Territory.

Moving away from the traditional model of rote memorisation, the HPC emphasises continuous, evidence-based assessment through classroom activities. It focuses on competency-based learning, evaluating higher-order skills such as analysis, critical thinking, conceptual clarity and collaborative learning.

Officials said the framework integrates multidisciplinary activities with curricular goals and is designed to encourage self-learning and peer learning. The initiative, they added, seeks not only to assess but also to guide teachers in adapting their methods to ensure holistic progress.

The system will be implemented at both the primary and middle school levels. Releasing the initiative, Home Minister A Namassivayam said, “There is no doubt that the introduction of a comprehensive progress card will revolutionise the overall educational development of the Union Territory.”

According to officials, the HPC is expected to empower students to take greater responsibility for their learning while enabling teachers and schools to realign teaching and classroom practices to meet 21st-century educational needs.