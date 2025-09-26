Puducherry launches modern land survey after 45 years

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday launched a comprehensive land survey project, undertaken after a gap of 45 years, assuring that accurate land measurements would be made available to the public.

The survey, initiated by the Land Survey and Records Department with support from the Union Ministry of Land Resources, employs advanced scientific tools, satellite imagery and drone technology. The exercise began at Murungapakkam Revenue Village, where photographs were captured in March, followed by public awareness meetings.

Inaugurating the project at Theerar Sathyamoorthy Government Higher Secondary School, Murungapakkam, Rangasamy said the survey would be carried out in multiple phases. In the first stage, government-owned properties, including buildings, roads, parks, hospitals, canals, community centres, public toilets, recreation areas and places of worship, will be mapped. Public properties will be surveyed subsequently. A marker pillar for the ‘Ground Control Point’ was also installed at the site.

“This initiative will ensure that landowners receive precise measurements of their holdings,” the chief minister said.

Rangasamy also outlined the government’s wider development agenda, which includes filling 4,500 vacancies in government service, with a target of 5,000, and establishing a 750-acre industrial estate at Sederapet-Karasur to attract entrepreneurs. “This is a people’s government that delivers on the commitments made in the Assembly and in public programmes,” he added.

Legislative Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Public Works Minister K Lakshminarayanan, MLAs Bhaskar and L Sampath, District Collector A Kulothungan, Sub-Collector Ishita Rathi, and senior officials of the Land Survey Department were present.