Seventeen students hospitalised after lizard found in morning breakfast in TN's Cuddalore district

CUDDALORE: As many as 17 students of the Panchayat Union Middle School at Aathivarakkanatham near Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district were taken to the Government Hospital in Chidambaram on Thursday after a lizard was found in the food served as part of the breakfast meal.

The school, located in Melbhuvanagiri union, has 108 students studying in classes 1 to 8. A local source from Bhuvanagiri said, “As usual, semiya kichadi and sambar were served for breakfast. Sixteen students had already collected their food when a student, who was 17th in line, found a lizard in the food served on his plate.”

Following this, several students complained of nausea and giddiness. The teachers immediately informed the Krishnapuram Primary Health Centre. A medical team led by Dr Kanimozhi examined the students. The doctors stated that there was no adverse health impact but kept all 17 students under observation in a classroom.

Parents who came to know of the incident reached the school and argued with the teachers, demanding that their children be admitted to the Government Hospital in Chidambaram for further tests and treatment.

Block Education Officer Selvam visited the school and conducted an inquiry. Accepting the demand of the parents, the students were sent in a 108 ambulance to the Government Hospital in Chidambaram. After treatment, they were brought back to the school.

The incident led to tension in the school premises.