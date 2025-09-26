SL Tamils using Aadhaar to get passports sets off alarm

CHENNAI: Multiple enforcement agencies in Tamil Nadu have uncovered a modus operandi used by a few Lankan Tamils to fraudulently get Aadhaar cards based on which they get passports and travel abroad as Indian citizens, police sources said.

This is evidenced by the latest case of SL woman Mary Franciska, who was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate in Puzhal prison on Monday in relation to the money laundering aspect of a terrorist case being probed by the National Investigation Agency.

Sources said Mary Franciska is alleged to have come to India to remove funds from inoperative bank accounts in a bid to revive the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. She managed to get an Indian passport in 2019 using house lease papers as the primary document, sources said, despite being a Canadian resident and having a Lankan passport. She was arrested by TN Q Branch CID in 2021 while entering India.

There are similar cases; for instance, in January, the Q Branch arrested K Jadhujiya, a Lankan who entered India on a tourist visa and later managed to get an Aadhaar and used it to get an Indian passport.