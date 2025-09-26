Telangana to launch TN-model breakfast scheme: CM Revanth Reddy

CHENNAI: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Thursday announced that a free breakfast scheme for government schoolchildren would be introduced in his state from the next academic year on the lines of the successful Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme being implemented in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking at the ‘Kalviyil Sirantha Tamil Nadu’ event organised by the state government here, Revanth made a slew of other announcements, including provision of cash assistance of Rs 2,000 per month to students of Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), inspired by TN’s Pudhumai Penn and Tamil Pudhalvan schemes that offer Rs 1,000 as monthly assistance to government school students pursuing higher education.

Revanth lauds CM Stalin, says rest of India should learn from T’gana and TN edu models

Revnath also said that Telangana will introduce nursery and kindergarten classes in government schools, as well as providing transport facilities for pick-up and drops, similar to private schools.

Lauding TN, he said the state is fortunate to have MK Stalin as the CM as he has prioritised the welfare of the poorest. He stated that the four schemes -- CM’s Breakfast Scheme, Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan and Naan Mudhalvan (the flagship skill development programme) -- should be adopted across India.

Stating that the rest of India should learn from the Telangana and TN models, he added that education is not charity, it is justice and a fundamental right. “Every Indian child must have the opportunity to dream big and access world-class education,” he added.