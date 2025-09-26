TN revenue department told to probe into encroachment on Kandigai Thangal Lake

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the revenue department authorities concerned to hold an inquiry into the complaints of encroachment of the Kandigai Thangal Lake at Nandivaram village in Chengalpattu, and remove the encroachments as per law.

The direction was issued by the first bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan, while disposing of a PIL petition by P Baskar, a resident of Nandivaram in Vandalur.

The bench said if any inquiry was already held, the details should be shared with the petitioner, if not, inquiry shall be held within three months and the encroachments should be removed as per law.

Advocate B Jagannath, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that the total area of the lake is 11.24 acres, of which, approximately six acres is under encroachment. Despite sending several representations, the authorities concerned have not taken any action to remove the encroachments, he said, adding that the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Act, 2007, provides for the removal of encroachments on waterbodies but unfortunately no such action was initiated.

He further sought the court to issue directions to the authorities concerned to take action to remove the lake encroachments within a reasonable timeframe.