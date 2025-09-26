Toddler dies in TN's Vaniyambadi, kin allege vaccine reaction

TIRUPATTUR: A one-and-a-half-year-old boy from Oosi Thopu village, Perumalpet, in Vaniyambadi died in the early hours of Thursday, with his family alleging that it was due to a vaccine administered to him at an Anganwadi in Indira Nagar on Wednesday.

The deceased, V Bhoomis, was the only son of J Vignesh (25), a van driver, and V Kirthika (21), a homemaker.

Speaking to TNIE, T Boopalan, Vignesh’s cousin, said the vaccine was administered at 11 am on Wednesday. “The child was fine until 4 pm. After that, he developed a fever. When we checked with the nurse, she gave us a tablet and tonic, and asked us to give it once every six hours. She also said fever is common after vaccination. The child slept at around 2 am and at 4 am he was lying breathless. When we rushed him to Vaniyambadi Government Hospital, we were told he was brought dead,” he said.