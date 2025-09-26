Two arrested for kidnap of four-year-old in TN's Gudiyatham

VELLORE: A day after a four-year-old boy was kidnapped in Kamatchi Amman Pettai in Gudiyatham, the Town Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the case. The accused were identified as Balaji (27) and his friend Vikram alias Vicky (27).

Police said Balaji *was arrested from a place near Madhanur* in Tirupattur, while Vikram was picked up from Parvathipuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Manyam district.

Speaking to TNIE, Gudiyatham Town Inspector R Rukmangathan said, “During interrogation, Balaji confessed that he committed the crime for want of money. He works as a car driver and had used his employer’s vehicle to pick up a relative from Chennai airport. During the trip, the car met with an accident and suffered severe damage of about Rs 8 lakh. His employer said the insurance would cover half the loss, but asked Balaji to pay the remaining Rs 4 lakh. To arrange this money, he planned the kidnapping.”