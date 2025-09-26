Weeks after stray dog bite, 17-year-old boy dies of rabies in Madurai

MADURAI: A 17-year old boy in Ramanathapuram, who was bitten by a stray dog weeks ago, died of rabies on Wednesday evening.

According to sources, R Raja Prakash (17) of Anna Nagar in Ramanathapuram worked in a meat shop in Chinnakadai. A few weeks ago, a stray dog bit him and he developed fever three days ago. On Wednesday morning, Prakash informed his parents about the dog bite.

Immediately, the family took him to a doctor in Ramanathapuram. As his health worsened, the doctor advised them to go to a advanced medical centre, and the parents took the boy to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai.

A senior doctor from GRH told TNIE that Prakash arrived in the hospital in a serious condition and doctors decided to keep him in the isolation cell. Even as the hospital staff was preparing the admission procedures, Prakash and his family walked out of the hospital after informing health workers that they were on their way to a hospital in Pudukkottai. The health workers tried to inform the doctors, but the family got into a vehicle and left around 7 pm, GRH sources said.

Immediately, GRH doctors informed their counterparts in Ramanathapuram GH. But Prakash died on the way to Ramanathapuram. The family informed local authorities and buried him. Speaking to TNIE, an official from Ramanathapuram municipality said, “We sent health workers to the victim’s house. All those who accompanied Prakash have been given anti-rabies shots.”