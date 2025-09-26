Women in TN share how schemes brought them back to class

CHENNAI: Several beneficiaries of government schemes such as Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan, Naan Mudhalvan and Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme shared heart-warming accounts of how financial assistance has helped them continue their education and pursue their aspirations.

Sathya, a beneficiary of the Pudhumai Penn scheme, returned to the classroom after a 17-year break, this time alongside her son. She is pursuing a diploma in computer science at a polytechnic in Valangaiman, where both mother and son are classmates.

Raised by a single mother, Sathya had to discontinue studies after Class 10 despite being a bright student. “My mother could not afford my education and I got married. I wanted to ensure my children did not face such difficulties so I started rearing cows to fund their studies,” she said.

The regret of not completing her education remained. “When I went to enroll my son in a diploma course, I learnt that I too could study. Many questioned how I could return after 17 years, but within two months, I topped the class examination and proved myself,” she said.