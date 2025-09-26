Women in TN share how schemes brought them back to class

CHENNAI: Several beneficiaries of government schemes such as Pudhumai Penn, Tamil Pudhalvan, Naan Mudhalvan and Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme shared heart-warming accounts of how financial assistance has helped them continue their education and pursue their aspirations.
Sathya, a beneficiary of the Pudhumai Penn scheme, returned to the classroom after a 17-year break, this time alongside her son. She is pursuing a diploma in computer science at a polytechnic in Valangaiman, where both mother and son are classmates.
Raised by a single mother, Sathya had to discontinue studies after Class 10 despite being a bright student. “My mother could not afford my education and I got married. I wanted to ensure my children did not face such difficulties so I started rearing cows to fund their studies,” she said.
The regret of not completing her education remained. “When I went to enroll my son in a diploma course, I learnt that I too could study. Many questioned how I could return after 17 years, but within two months, I topped the class examination and proved myself,” she said.
Downscaling her business to study made her anxious about adding to her husband’s financial burden, but she said the Pudhumai Penn and Magalir Urimai Thogai Scheme schemes eased her worries.
Ramya, another Pudhumai Penn beneficiary at a polytechnic in Tiruchy, said she saved the monthly Rs 1,000 provided under the scheme to buy a hearing aid for her mother.
Another beneficiary, Subbulakshmi, shared how the financial support helped her pursue higher education. She said she worked in the fields to earn money to buy college applications and had to go on a three-day hunger strike to convince her parents to allow her to continue her studies.
Chief Minister MK Stalin congratulated her on her determination and wished her success in her dream of becoming a mathematics teacher. Many sports persons shared how the increased support from the government under the sports quota helped them achieve success.