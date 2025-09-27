At least 20 killed in stampede during Vijay's rally in TN's Karur

At least 20 people were killed in a stampede during actor-politician Vijay’s rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, according to reports. Several children were among the dead.

The incident took place after supporters of Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), had been waiting for over six hours as the actor-politician arrived late for the event.

Chaos unfolded in the hospitals with several people who fainted feared dead. The death toll is expected to go up.

Chief Minister M K Stalin directed the Karur district collector to rush to the spot and ensure medical support. He also asked the Health Minister and School Education Minister to reach Karur, while ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham is also expected to arrive.

"The news coming from Karur is worrying," Stalin wrote on X, urging the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police.

Vijay was later heard saying, "Police please help," as a child went missing.

Just before the stampede, the crowd became uncontrollable as TVK leader Vijay went on with his speech. Alerted by party workers of the situation, Vijay briefly stopped his speech and passed out water bottles from his specially designed campaign bus.

Ambulances faced severe difficulty navigating the packed streets to reach those in need, PTI reported.

Estimates suggest nearly 30,000 people were present at the rally. The DMK has since blamed Vijay for negligence and called for his arrest.

This is a developing story. Further updates are awaited.