Bottle buy-back: Tasmac may rent 1,500 shops to tackle storage issues

CHENNAI: As it struggles to roll out the bottle buy-back scheme across the state to meet the Madras High Court’s final deadline of November 30, 2025, which had been extended multiple times in the last three years, Tasmac is mulling to rent around 1,500 shops to tackle the storage issues in rolling out the scheme.

A senior official told TNIE that most outlets do not have enough space, which has delayed the implementation of the scheme in all the districts. “Hence, we are preparing rent around 1,500 shops across the state to store empty bottles,” he said, adding that the district managers of Tasmac have been asked to identify such shops.

“The final number of such shops to be rented will be known once we receive the reports from districts,” he said.

Tasmac runs 4,829 liquor outlets across the state. Of these, according to Tasmac officials, the buy-back system has been introduced in about 1,800 shops in 20 of the 38 districts in Tamil Nadu. It may be recalled that Tasmac had informed the high court earlier this month that it has rolled out the scheme fully in 17 districts and partially in seven other districts.

The inadequate storage and shortage of staff to handle the bottle buy-back have been the major concerns raised by Tasmac staff, who have remained steadfast in opposing the implementation of the scheme until these issues are sorted.