CCMC launches rabies vaccination drive for stray dogs, rubbishes rumours

The vaccination drive, which will continue until February 2026, aims to vaccinate all 1,11,074 stray dogs within the corporation limits. Currently, over 20,319 dogs across the Central and Eastern zones have received their rabies shots. The CCMC has set an ambitious daily target of vaccinating 400 dogs through two mobile units.

In addition, each of the four Animal Birth Control (ABC) centres will vaccinate around 1,500 dogs per month. Each mobile vaccination unit is staffed by a team comprising a veterinarian, two dog catchers, a driver, and an assistant. The teams will cover all 100 wards in the city's five zones to ensure maximum coverage.

As part of awareness efforts, officials distributed pamphlets to the public, highlighting the importance of vaccination and urging residents not to fall for false information circulating online. Mayor Ranganayaki Ramachandran also called on citizens to cooperate with the CCMC's teams to achieve complete coverage.

With well-equipped teams, special vehicles, and support of civic authorities, the CCMC hopes to eliminate rabies from the city limits at the earliest. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official updates and avoid spreading or believing unverified reports that could cause unnecessary fear. Officials have advised the public to stop dumping waste in the open to curb the stray dog menace and control its population.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), Dr P Balusamy said, “There is no spike in dog bite or rabies cases in the district. However, after receiving a dog bite or even getting a small scratch from any dog, irrespective of whether its vaccinated or not, one must take vaccination from government health centres within 12 hours. Visiting nearby PHCs or any government hospitals immediately and taking four doses of the necessary vaccination is a must. Apart from that, the person should also be given TD (Tetanus-Diptheria) and RIG (Rabies Immunoglobulin) vaccinations."